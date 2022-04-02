$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.61. Chevron posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $164.22. 8,795,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.