EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.93 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.04. 701,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.22. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

