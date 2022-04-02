Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,954 shares of company stock worth $4,490,477. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.