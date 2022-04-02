Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 495 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

