$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.18. The stock had a trading volume of 800,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,956. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

