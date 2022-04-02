$0.38 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,373,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.