$0.38 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,373,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

