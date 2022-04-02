Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the lowest is $3.20. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.14. 2,485,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

