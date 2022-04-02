Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

NYSE J traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $139.58. 489,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

