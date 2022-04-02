Simmons Bank Sells 113 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, reaching $476.95. The stock had a trading volume of 397,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.20 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

