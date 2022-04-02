Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.67. 3,066,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.