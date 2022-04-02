Simmons Bank Has $1.54 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

