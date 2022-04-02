Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,265.00

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $865,709.80 and $17,265.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005558 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00168211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

