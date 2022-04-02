$515.77 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to announce $515.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

USX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 17,936,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,247. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

