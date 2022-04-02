Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.24. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 247,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

