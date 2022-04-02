Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce ($3.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.54) and the lowest is ($3.92). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($4.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

RCL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

