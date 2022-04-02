CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

