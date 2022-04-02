Simmons Bank Has $1.98 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,550. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.