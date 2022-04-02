Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $166,932.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

