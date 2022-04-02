Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.