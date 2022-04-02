Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NET traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

