Simmons Bank Sells 637 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.67. 896,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.