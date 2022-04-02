Simmons Bank Sells 150 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after acquiring an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 2,111,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $120.25.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

