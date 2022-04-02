Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 161,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,857. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

