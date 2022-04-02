BENQI Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BENQI has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $49.10 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.57 or 0.07516763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.81 or 0.99907752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046424 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.