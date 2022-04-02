Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.04. 1,292,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

