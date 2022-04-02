$0.07 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.67). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

THS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 392,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.