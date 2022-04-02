Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. 924,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,136,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

