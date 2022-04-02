Simmons Bank Sells 197 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.37. 1,175,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

