Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.32. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.