Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $406,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

