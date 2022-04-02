Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average is $316.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.