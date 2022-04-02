Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

