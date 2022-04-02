SuperLauncher Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $16,209.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.82 or 0.07525464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,968.60 or 1.00015301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046335 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,241 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

