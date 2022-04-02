$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,463. VMware has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.