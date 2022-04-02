Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Cut by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,881,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 154,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.07. 3,644,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,900. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

