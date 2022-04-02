Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of SAGE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,667. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,353,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

