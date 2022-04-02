Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 29,989,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

