Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

