Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $498,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 319,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

