Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $547,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. 3,908,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.