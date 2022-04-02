AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 296,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

