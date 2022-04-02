ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $336,187.41 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $336,187.41 and approximately $470.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 178.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001980 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.