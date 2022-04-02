Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.43

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $16,451.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00307131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004600 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.24 or 0.01419106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000082 BTC.

