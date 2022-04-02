BOLT (BOLT) One Day Volume Tops $187,374.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $187,374.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

