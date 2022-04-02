$309.69 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) will report sales of $309.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.29 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,117,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,001. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

