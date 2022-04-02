Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BND stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

