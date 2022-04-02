Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 261 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. 19,544,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average of $296.66.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

