Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

