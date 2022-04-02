Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. 10,292,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

