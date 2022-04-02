SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

